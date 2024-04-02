My daughter is not not oliver

Hello friends!

On March 12th 2024 I and my wife were shocked to find my daughter walking to our car picking her up from school wearing metal elf ears, a haircut with a shaved side of her head and a comb over, as well as baggy pants and a goth looking shirt and jacket. Now I know most of us would think, it’s a phase she will grow out of it. Which is what my wife and I were hoping for. Unfortunately the next night she informed us, through coaxing, that she as of last week saw herself as non binary and wanted to be called Oliver. Again, unfortunately she is my daughter from my prior marriage, meaning my ex has 50% custody and control over all decision making with my daughter. My ex has encouraged my daughter to be a part of the LGBTQ community in any way she could. First she was gay, then she wasn’t and now she is nonbinary, to which after a single conversation, with an eleven year old, she made the choice to dive in a support her whole heartedly. Spending hundreds of dollars on a brand new wardrobe and going as far as to refer to her as they them from now on. Obviously, by this request, we have not been supportive at all in this endeavor of my ex to push my daughter in this direction. Rather than blindly supporting her we have slowly pushed against it and prodded as to the reasons why and try to help her understand what that means, if it means anything to her, and we have found little grounding in logic for her decision besides, I feel this way. The Jefferson county school district of Colorado has also made the decision to side with my ex wife in the matter and has begun referring to her as they/them as well as Oliver in all her paperwork. I see no other way to fight this besides through legal means. Honestly, I expect to lose. And I expect that we will be made a target for the LGBTQ mob but I can’t face my creator at the end of my life and claim I did all I good to raise a family I could be proud of if I didn’t fight this with everything we have. I hope to set a landmark for divorced parent everywhere in this pursuit so no one has to endure the fear, anxiety, and pain of watching a system destroy their child and convince them to pursue a miserable life. Prayers are welcome, find will go only to legal fees and if necessary protection for my family in this endeavor. Thank you for your time.





If you love innocence, if you love children and if you love God, I ask you to support me in fighting an institution hellbent on destroying our children. Thank you for whatever you can give.