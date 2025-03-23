Lift Them Up in Memory of Pat

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

We recently lost a truly remarkable woman—Patricia “Pat” Bobkoskie—who filled our lives with love and warmth. She was the heart of our family, always putting her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids first, showering them with care and devotion. Her generous spirit lives on in her spouse, Bob/Pops/Poppy, who stood by her through thick and thin.

Sadly, Pat’s final months were marked by illness and a devastating fall that broke her hip, leaving behind a mountain of medical bills. Bob, a selfless and generous man, now faces this burden alone. We’re reaching out to honor Pat’s memory and all the good she and Bob have done for so many over the years.

If you feel moved to give in her memory or in gratitude for their selflessness, any amount—no matter how small—will help ease this load. Every dollar goes toward covering those overwhelming costs, letting Bob find some peace in this difficult time.

Thank you for your love, support, and generosity. Together, we can lift them up, just as they’ve lifted us.

With gratitude,

The Bobkoskie Family