Supporting Maina

Goal:
KES 200,000
Raised:
KES 12,000
Campaign funds will be received by Meshack Maina
I studied and graduated from music production academy after hard struggles , financially and lack of needs, atlist I have achieved my goals to pursue my music career .
Am planning to start my own music empire hoping to touch and attract more lives to hope ,,
As a young chancellor and a song writer you will feel my expression as I dedicate myself to bring love 💖 to those who hate , 😊 to those who are sad,hope 🙏to those who luck faith,,,,
Help me raise the funds to start my career as you will be following up my life as I get destined to touch and educate more lives
Glory be to God
God be with us
God be with us
