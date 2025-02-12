Supporting Maina

I studied and graduated from music production academy after hard struggles , financially and lack of needs, atlist I have achieved my goals to pursue my music career .

Am planning to start my own music empire hoping to touch and attract more lives to hope ,,

As a young chancellor and a song writer you will feel my expression as I dedicate myself to bring love 💖 to those who hate , 😊 to those who are sad,hope 🙏to those who luck faith,,,,

Help me raise the funds to start my career as you will be following up my life as I get destined to touch and educate more lives