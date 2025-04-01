The Life Lap Project at The Habenero Hundred

The Life Lap Project – Campaign Story





Every lap is a life. Every mile matters.





In the scorching Texas heat, somewhere between exhaustion and clarity, The Life Lap Project was born. I signed up to run a 100K trail race—ten laps through sand, sun, and suffering—but it wasn’t just a physical challenge. I decided to dedicate each lap to someone lost to suicide. Ten laps. Ten lives. Ten names that deserved to be remembered.





This project is my way of fighting back.

Against silence.

Against shame.

Against the crushing weight so many carry alone.





Suicide has touched my life in a deeply personal way. In 2014, I lost my mentor, high school choir director, and friend—Phil Raddin. He was more than a teacher. He was a spark in my life, a coach for my soul, and someone who believed in me when I didn’t. His loss still echoes through every step I take.





So now, I run.

I run in his name.

I run in theirs.

And I run for the ones who are still here—struggling quietly, holding on by a thread, wondering if anyone would notice if they were gone.





The Life Lap Project isn’t just about running. It’s about carrying stories forward.

With every event, I’ll take ten names—submitted by you. Each name represents a life lost, a person loved, and a story that needs to be told. I’ll run one lap for each name, honoring them with every mile and every blistered step.





Your donation doesn’t just fund a runner—it fuels suicide awareness, prevention programs, and a movement rooted in empathy, remembrance, and raw determination.





Join me.

Sponsor a lap.

Submit a name.

Be part of this mission.





Let’s turn grief into motion.

Let’s run for those who can’t.

Let’s make sure their names are never forgotten.





#TheLifeLapProject

#10LapsFor10Lives

#RunningForPhil

#SuicideAwareness

#CarryTheirName