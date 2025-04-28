Supporting The Singletary Brothers LIFE IN PRISON!

LIFE IN PRISON!!!

It’s a difficult concept to grasp for anyone who has never had to experience being incarcerated. Some people can’t even fathom the idea, yet this is the stakes for a collective group of young men who are facing the full weight of the Federal Government. The focus is on Dwight and David Singletary. Both currently being held in a county jail under the Federal Government for over two years without bail! They are anxiously awaiting for the day to arrive, when they will have the opportunity to fight for their lives. The question is…..Are these two brothers dangerous violent drug offenders? Or are these brothers merely two African American entrepreneurs who the Federal Government has chosen to single out and punish for whatever unexplained rationale. What these two brothers are being accused of is nothing more than an attempt to live the “American Dream”. A dream to support their families and give back to their communities which are in desperate need of reform. Regardless of what the narrative appears to be, they were not violent drug pushers flooding the community with dangerous drugs. These young men were simply enterprising, trying to break into the booming cannabis industry. They were in a state, that chose to exercise its sovereignty and the people voted to not only decriminalize the very act to what the Federal Government is charging the Singletary brothers with and to outright legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Even still the Federal Government has decided that what the people of New York and several other states have voted in favor of, and many other states that have followed suit and have done the same held no weight. Their decisions meant nothing? At what point will the Federal Government’s overreach like this cease? Do we not reside in the United States of America? If the Federal Government truly holds the power to overrule the people, are we even living in a democracy anymore? Does the government have the ability to snatch away any rights that the people have collectively decided on? Speaking on fire arms to LGBTQT protections, any who are benefiting from legal cannabis sales and are at risk of losing it all. Let’s dive deeper, speaking also of the states using the marijuana tax revenue to independent business men and women who rely on the cannabis industry throughout the country. To any man or woman who truly believe in the liberty and rights for individuals to govern themselves should join US in the uphill battle we are currently facing, this situation is beyond two brothers, this is about freedom, the very freedom that countless others have fought and perished for. We ask that you please join us in supporting the Singletary brothers in their arduous fight against the aggressive forces of the Federal Government. Please join us! Let’s proactively write to our senators, assembly men, governors and President Donald Trump! We ask that you donate to the Singletary brothers legal funding. We also ask that you donate your time to raising awareness, as numbers speak volumes. If you are an individual currently in the cannabis industry, this fight will directly affect you as well. If the Federal Government has the ability to simply say the voice of the people holds absolutely no weight, where does this leave us all? If the Federal Government has the authority to imprison two brothers, seize their assets and snatch away their livelihood, what will stop them from doing the same to you? Our goal is to fight this injustice for every single solitary Singletary and others who were prosecuted for exercising their rights granted to them under sovereignty under the state of New York are released from undue imprisonment. THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING US! We sincerely appreciate your time and effort to fight for injustice.