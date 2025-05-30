Empowering Youth Missions in Peru





Calling all supporters of youth empowerment and missional outreach! 🌟

This summer, I'll be embarking on a 14-day missions trip to Peru with 16 inspiring young people from Grace Church Mohomet, IL. Together, we'll spread the love of Christ and support a local orphanage through building relationships, structures, and leaving a lasting impact. 🌱💪

As a high school Jr., this experience will be life-changing for me and my fellow team members. Your support will not only empower us to make a difference in Peru, but also help us grow in our faith and character. 💪🏽💕

Join us in this incredible journey and make a donation today! Your contribution will go directly towards covering trip expenses, building materials, and orphanage support. Every little bit counts, and together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these precious children. 💖💪

Thank you for considering this opportunity to empower youth and spread love across borders. Your support will be cherished and put to great use as we embark on this life-changing journey. 💕🙏

#MissionsTrip #Peru #YouthEmpowerment #ChristianService #GraceChurchMohomet #WatersChurch #NorthAttleboroMA #ChampaignUrbana #OrphanageSupport #BuildingRelationships #LeavingALastingImpact