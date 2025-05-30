Empowering Youth Missions in Peru

Goal:
USD $2,350
Raised:
USD $4,040
Campaign funds will be received by Luther Whitye
Calling all supporters of youth empowerment and missional outreach! 🌟
This summer, I'll be embarking on a 14-day missions trip to Peru with 16 inspiring young people from Grace Church Mohomet, IL. Together, we'll spread the love of Christ and support a local orphanage through building relationships, structures, and leaving a lasting impact. 🌱💪
As a high school Jr., this experience will be life-changing for me and my fellow team members. Your support will not only empower us to make a difference in Peru, but also help us grow in our faith and character. 💪🏽💕
Join us in this incredible journey and make a donation today! Your contribution will go directly towards covering trip expenses, building materials, and orphanage support. Every little bit counts, and together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these precious children. 💖💪
Thank you for considering this opportunity to empower youth and spread love across borders. Your support will be cherished and put to great use as we embark on this life-changing journey. 💕🙏
#MissionsTrip #Peru #YouthEmpowerment #ChristianService #GraceChurchMohomet #WatersChurch #NorthAttleboroMA #ChampaignUrbana #OrphanageSupport #BuildingRelationships #LeavingALastingImpact
Good luck!
May God protect and guide you on this journey.
Godspeed! It's gonna change your life :)
Good luck.
Praying for a wonderful mission trip!!
Libby we’re all explorers at heart, enjoy the journey!
Safe travels. Go do some amazing things!
May God's grace be on your journey.. Go have fun and shine!
Shine Jesus light 💡
Good luck!
Stay safe and have fun
Good luck!!
God Is Good!
Keep up the great work Libby!
Be safe, have fun, make a difference
