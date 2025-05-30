Campaign Image

Empowering Youth Missions in Peru

Goal:

 USD $2,350

Raised:

 USD $4,040

Campaign created by Luther White

Campaign funds will be received by Luther Whitye

Calling all supporters of youth empowerment and missional outreach! 🌟

This summer, I'll be embarking on a 14-day missions trip to Peru with 16 inspiring young people from Grace Church Mohomet, IL. Together, we'll spread the love of Christ and support a local orphanage through building relationships, structures, and leaving a lasting impact. 🌱💪

As a high school Jr., this experience will be life-changing for me and my fellow team members. Your support will not only empower us to make a difference in Peru, but also help us grow in our faith and character. 💪🏽💕

Join us in this incredible journey and make a donation today! Your contribution will go directly towards covering trip expenses, building materials, and orphanage support. Every little bit counts, and together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these precious children. 💖💪

Thank you for considering this opportunity to empower youth and spread love across borders. Your support will be cherished and put to great use as we embark on this life-changing journey. 💕🙏

Recent Donations
Karin
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Douglas
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Good luck!

Maria
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God protect and guide you on this journey.

The Stetsons
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed! It's gonna change your life :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck.

Amma
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a wonderful mission trip!!

Uncle Nelson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Libby we’re all explorers at heart, enjoy the journey!

Thomas McNeil
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura Cunniff
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Safe travels. Go do some amazing things!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God's grace be on your journey.. Go have fun and shine!

Faiole
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Shine Jesus light 💡

B Rae
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!

Doop
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay safe and have fun

Gerardo Goldberger
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dave and Gail
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

T Lynch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God Is Good!

Patrick Hartman
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work Libby!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Be safe, have fun, make a difference

