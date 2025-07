Empowering Youth Missions in Peru

Calling all supporters of youth empowerment and missional outreach! ๐ŸŒŸ

This summer, I'll be embarking on a 14-day missions trip to Peru with 16 inspiring young people from Grace Church Mohomet, IL. Together, we'll spread the love of Christ and support a local orphanage through building relationships, structures, and leaving a lasting impact. ๐ŸŒฑ๐Ÿ’ช

As a high school Jr., this experience will be life-changing for me and my fellow team members. Your support will not only empower us to make a difference in Peru, but also help us grow in our faith and character. ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’•

Join us in this incredible journey and make a donation today! Your contribution will go directly towards covering trip expenses, building materials, and orphanage support. Every little bit counts, and together, we can make a meaningful impact in the lives of these precious children. ๐Ÿ’–๐Ÿ’ช

Thank you for considering this opportunity to empower youth and spread love across borders. Your support will be cherished and put to great use as we embark on this life-changing journey. ๐Ÿ’•๐Ÿ™

#MissionsTrip #Peru #YouthEmpowerment #ChristianService #GraceChurchMohomet #WatersChurch #NorthAttleboroMA #ChampaignUrbana #OrphanageSupport #BuildingRelationships #LeavingALastingImpact