Supporting the Douglas Family

Scott and Meghan Douglas lost their oldest son, Liam (10), the morning March 19. This was completely unexpected and they currently do not know what happened.

Scott and Meghan are not in a financial position to handle all of the funeral expenses, and this fund will help them with those expenses.

They do have a small life-insurance policy from the Army National Guard, but this is not really enough to pay for everything.

Scott and Meghan are both US Army veterans, and Scott is still an active member of the North Dakota Army National Guard. Meghan is an LPN, and currently in school to become an RN.

Scott and Meghan also have two other children, Byron (8) and Emalyn (5) who are affected by this tragedy.

Please consider donating some money to help them through this incredibly horrendous time in their life. We hope that this fund will at least take one small piece of stress off of their shoulders.