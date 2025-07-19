From Betrayal to Awakening Walking the Forgotten

In 1994, a historic referendum was held to establish a Volkstaat—a self-governing nation-state for the Afrikaner-Boer people in South Africa. The outcome was overwhelmingly successful. In accordance with Constitutional Act 30 of 1994, a Volkstaat Council (Volkstaatsraad) was formed to facilitate negotiations through the Afrikaner Accord.





Borders were drawn, maps were submitted, and a final territory was agreed upon. Everything was in place. All that remained was to table the agreement in Parliament for final approval. Tragically, due to betrayal within our own ranks, the proposal was never presented—leaving the dream of the Volkstaat suspended just one step away from realization.





Now, 30 years later, in the face of growing challenges and uncertainty, I am undertaking a mission to revive that dream.





I will be walking 1,500 kilometers through the heart of the originally proposed Volkstaat region—divided into two legs of 750 kilometers each. This journey is not only a physical challenge, but a symbolic act of awakening. I aim to re-ignite awareness, inspire unity, and remind the Afrikaner-Boer community that independence and self-governance are still within reach.





This campaign will help fund the logistics, gear, supplies, and outreach efforts required to make this journey impactful. I cannot do this alone—your support, prayers, and generosity are vital.

Help me walk this path for our future!

- Liam Richard May



