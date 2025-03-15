Campaign Image

Support my ministry in Clarkston!

Hi Friends! 

I am currently in Clarkston, GA attending a missionary training school to prepare for long term missions. I am using this site to raise monthly support as I search for a "sending agency". In Clarkston I am attending classes on different missions topics, doing ministry in the community and also learning different agricultural methods that I can apply and teach overseas. I am hoping to do long term ministry in the 10/40 window specifically among muslims. I will also be taking a trip to Panama, Columbia, and Guatemala this August to run agricultural trainings and to continue growing in my farming skills.

Thank you for supporting me!

Lexy Donath

