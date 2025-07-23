💛 Help a Mother of Five Rebuild From the Ground Up

My name is Lexie. I’m a mother of five, and we are at a turning point.

After years of survival, I was just granted sole custody of my children, and my divorce was finalized. This is a huge victory—but it came with a new challenge: our landlord has issued a lease termination, and we must be out by September 15.





We’ve been offered space on someone’s land to start over. A safe place to call home. But we need a move-in ready RV or camper—something livable, safe, and clean. I don’t have the ability or funds to fix up something broken. I just need a place where I can shelter my children and start rebuilding our life.





⏳ What We Urgently Need:





A livable RV or camper to place on the land we’ve been offered—we cannot stay where we are past September 15, and local shelters cannot accommodate our family size.

Grocery support—we are without food and water and need help covering weekly grocery costs until we can receive state assistance.

Help with pet food or rehoming support—we’ve placed our chickens but still need homes and food for our rabbits, cat, and dog.





💔 Why I’m Asking for Help





I was a stay-at-home mom for 14 years. Their dad is no longer supporting us financially whatsoever. I’m trying to earn money through photography and various streams of income I have created but bookings are rare in this summer heat and I am just not making enough to cover allbthr bills I’m doing all I can, but it’s not enough to pull us out of this level of crisis.





If it were just me, I would make do. But my kids need stability. They need food. They need clean clothes and showers and a roof over their heads. We have no savings, no backup, and no room for error.





There are no local shelters available to take in a family of our size. This RV is our only option for safety and dignity.





🙏 Help Us Escape Poverty and Begin Again





This is a moment where everything can change—with your help.





Every dollar helps. Every prayer matters. Every share brings us closer to safety.





📖 “He sets the lonely in families, He leads out the prisoners with singing…” — Psalm 68:6





💛 Give now. Help us rise from poverty, find shelter, and rebuild a future of hope.



