Mongolia Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $550

Campaign created by Alexandria Kudrle

Hi friends and family!

This year I decided to do something that scares me and sign up for a mission trip to Mongolia, Hung Kong, and Fiji.

Our team will partner with MANNA and

Visit Feeding Centers, Visit Missionaries, Visit Schools/Deaf Schools, Teach Kids Bible Lessons, Evangelism & Prayer, and Grow & Love the community.

I would greatly appreciate your prayers and any donation you can give.


The Bove Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Ashlie DeMattos
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Praying for you! God will provide and I can’t wait to hear about what he does!

