Mongolia Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $550
Hi friends and family!
This year I decided to do something that scares me and sign up for a mission trip to Mongolia, Hung Kong, and Fiji.
Our team will partner with MANNA and
Visit Feeding Centers, Visit Missionaries, Visit Schools/Deaf Schools, Teach Kids Bible Lessons, Evangelism & Prayer, and Grow & Love the community.
I would greatly appreciate your prayers and any donation you can give.
Praying for you! God will provide and I can’t wait to hear about what he does!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.