Help Levi Find Light in the Darkness

Levi, a 9-year-old boy with a rare brain cancer, needs our help. His diagnosis has devastated his family, and they are struggling to make ends meet while caring for him full-time. Let's come together to cover their basic expenses and give Levi the chance to experience joy and fun, despite his illness. With your support, we can help Levi find light in the darkness.

Sue Mitchell
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

I am praying for you all. Love y’all. Levi was such an amazing young man. He has left a lasting impression on my life.

Tabitha G
$ 150.00 USD
23 days ago

Praying for Levi to get well soon! Would really like for him to be able to meet my Colton for a play date ❤️

Updates

Update #2

July 7th, 2025

Thank you to all who have seen this. Levi went home to be with the Lord 7-3-25 

Update #1

June 26th, 2025

Levi is fighting for his life right now. We cannot do any surgery do to low blood counts. His shunt is malfunctioning and he has large amounts of fluid on his brain

