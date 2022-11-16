Let’s Help Kait

Our friend and fellow OPG fam member has struggled with Diastasis recti for the last 8 years. Diastases recti is when the muscle tissue at the midline of the abdomen is separated and the only way to correct it is surgically, sewing them back together. One description the doctors used to explain this condition, is the mouth of a demigorgon from stranger things.

We don’t realize how important our abdominal muscle are, with stabilization of our core and spine. Symptoms include lower back pain, poor posture, spine and hips not being properly supported, abdominal bulge or a pooch and appearing pregnant.

Since this surgery is categorized as a tummy tuck, insurance will not cover it. She has done all she can to strengthen her core, without surgery, but it is not enough.

She went to an appointment yesterday and was told the procedure would cost $30,000.

This crowd fund is to help alleviate at least some of the financial burden, so that Kait can get this life changing surgery and continue to make progress.

Kait is like a wizard or superhero, maybe a combination of both. By day she is a full time English teacher, then by night she is a mom of 3, a wife and a Patriot. She has been volunteering behind the scenes in a BIG way with Official Patriot Gear for a few months now. She has learned how to lean into her skills and make a bigger impact. If you want to know why the ambassador program has been more organized, consistent, less vague and we are given clearer timelines that don’t change? That’s got Kait written ALL over it. Throughout this process, she has asked for nothing in return.

This is what we do for our family and she deserves it.