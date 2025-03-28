Send Leo to Lourdes!

Help Us Bring Leo to Lourdes – A Pilgrimage of Healing and Hope

We have been blessed with an extraordinary opportunity: our son Leo has been chosen to join the Order of Malta’s annual pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, taking place on April 27. This deeply spiritual journey will include 50 Malades (the sick and suffering) and more than 200 volunteer doctors, nurses, and caregivers. Mary and I have the honor of accompanying Leo as his caregivers.

As many of you know, Leo suffers from severe quadriplegic cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal, immobile, and is fed through a G-tube. Every day presents its challenges—but also small triumphs and immense love.

This pilgrimage is more than a trip; it’s a prayer in motion, a step toward healing, and a moment to place our hopes and pain at the feet of our Lord in the very place where miracles have happened. We are praying for healing for Leo, and for strength and peace for our family.

Unfortunately, due to the recent closure of a couple of my businesses, finances are incredibly tight right now. The cost of the pilgrimage is $3,800 per person, totaling $7,600 for Mary and me to accompany Leo, not including meals and other travel costs, including our flight to Los Angeles to meet the charter flight to France.

We’re reaching out in humility to ask for your support in helping us raise the funds needed to make this journey.

About the Order of Malta:

The Sovereign Order of Malta is a lay Catholic religious order that has been serving the sick and the poor for over 900 years. Each year, they lead a pilgrimage to Lourdes, France, a site where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Saint Bernadette in 1858 and which has become known for miraculous healings and deep spiritual renewal. You can learn more about their mission and history here: www.orderofmalta.int

This is a unique moment to be surrounded by others of deep faith, to share in community and prayer, and to witness the presence of Christ in suffering and in service.



We believe God has opened this door, and now we are trusting that He will provide the means to walk through it. If you feel moved to help, any donation—big or small—would mean the world to us. And above all, we ask for your prayers for Leo, for healing, for safe travel, and for God’s will to be done.

With gratitude and faith,

Alex, Mary, and Leo