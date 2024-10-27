Raised:
USD $390
Campaign funds will be received by JoyAnna Chesser
Encourage her in her fight and sponsor a PINK BOX OF HOPE to be hand delivered to breast cancer fighters at local treatment centers! This box will be include items handcrafted and formulated specifically with breast cancer fighters in mind! A box is $40, but any amount is welcome!
