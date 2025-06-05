Help Legend Heal & Move to a Safe Home

Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,

Our family is in a true state of emergency. Our 15-year-old grandson Legend collapsed after playing in a basketball tournament and has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since June 1st. He's currently under intensive medical care at a children’s hospital out of state.

His mother rushed to be by his side and has now exhausted all of her PTO. His father Fred, a small business owner, is doing everything he can to care for their other children back home in Virginia—but he’s unable to work full-time, and the family only has two vehicles to share between multiple working adults.

On top of the medical crisis, their home has severe mold, which doctors believe may be contributing to Legend’s health issues. The family is doing everything they can—but they can’t bring him back to a place that could make him sicker.

They need to move urgently, and this is where we need your help.

We're raising $15,000 to help the family:

Cover travel, housing, and meals while Legend is in the hospital

Offset lost income from missed work

Pay ongoing medical and recovery expenses

Secure a safe new home in Prince William County, VA — where the average rent for a 4–5 bedroom is $3,500–$4,000

Cover the first month, the last month, and the full deposit (required by most landlords)

Pay for a large moving truck, gas, and deposits for electricity, water, internet, and cable

Even though they’re current on their rent, they can’t safely return to the mold-filled house—and without help, they have no way to move forward.

We believe in Legend’s strength, and we believe in the power of community. Whether you can donate, share, or pray, your support will help this family stabilize and bring Legend back to a safe, healthy home.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

With gratitude and hope,

Fredrick Johnson & Family 🙏