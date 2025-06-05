Help Legend Heal & Move to a Safe Home

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $675
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Johnson
Dear friends, family, and compassionate supporters,
Our family is in a true state of emergency. Our 15-year-old grandson Legend collapsed after playing in a basketball tournament and has been hospitalized in Pennsylvania since June 1st. He's currently under intensive medical care at a children’s hospital out of state.
His mother rushed to be by his side and has now exhausted all of her PTO. His father Fred, a small business owner, is doing everything he can to care for their other children back home in Virginia—but he’s unable to work full-time, and the family only has two vehicles to share between multiple working adults.
On top of the medical crisis, their home has severe mold, which doctors believe may be contributing to Legend’s health issues. The family is doing everything they can—but they can’t bring him back to a place that could make him sicker.
They need to move urgently, and this is where we need your help.
We're raising $15,000 to help the family:
Even though they’re current on their rent, they can’t safely return to the mold-filled house—and without help, they have no way to move forward.
We believe in Legend’s strength, and we believe in the power of community. Whether you can donate, share, or pray, your support will help this family stabilize and bring Legend back to a safe, healthy home.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
With gratitude and hope,
Fredrick Johnson & Family 🙏
Wish I had more to give. God Bless!
Praying for a speedy recovery for Legend and many blessings for the entire family!
Continual prayers for healing and favor for Legend and family. God bless 🙌
Healing prayers in Jesus name!
Praying for your quick recovery Legend. God is holding you in His hands.
June 10th, 2025
We’re overjoyed to share that Legend left the hospital and is 100% better! His heart function has returned to normal, and he’s home resting.🙌
He’s under doctor’s orders to avoid activity until he sees a cardiologist next week, but we are thanking God for this miracle!
His parents are still in deep recovery mode — financially and emotionally. Our goal remains to help them relocate to a safe, mold-free home so Legend can heal long-term.
Legend’s mom and dad started a GoFundMe without knowing I launched this GiveSendGo. That’s okay—both are part of the same mission: helping Legend’s family get back on their feet. Mine is from a grandmother’s heart. Together, we’ve raised over $7,600 so far!
You helped us get through the hardest part — but we’re not done yet. Will you share our story one more time so we can reach the $15,000 goal and give Legend a safe new place to heal at home?
We’re over halfway to our $15,000 goal between both fundraisers! Every dollar helps get them across the finish line.
Legend may be out of the hospital, but he’s not back to normal life yet. And his family is still climbing out of the storm.
These funds help:
Cover missed rent or bills
Pay the security deposit + 1st & last month at a safe new home
Help with moving truck, utility deposits, and furniture replacement if needed
Restore stability after weeks of medical crisis
🙏 It’s not just help. It’s giving them peace, health, and a safe future. Thank you all for praying and giving. Legend’s home now, and your love made a difference.
Please continue to share and pray! 💛
👉 https://www.givesendgo.com/LegendJohnson
June 10th, 2025
Hi, here is another update. I made a personal video. Please view it and donate to help out my son's family.
Thank you God Bless
June 7th, 2025
Hi friends and family,
With hearts full of gratitude, we’re so thankful to share that our grandson Legend has been moved out of intensive care—thank God! While this is a hopeful step forward, his journey isn't over yet.
His family is still walking through a difficult season. They are preparing to move out of a home filled with toxic mold—a serious factor that might have been a part of Legend’s condition. At the same time, they're managing the challenges of being between two states (Virginia and Pennsylvania), which causes limited transportation, and lost income from not being able to work consistently.
It’s urgent that we raise enough to help them relocate to safe, healthy housing where Legend can continue healing even when he returns home.
Would you please consider giving—or simply sharing this with someone who might be moved to help?
Every gift, every share, and every prayer means the world to us.
Here’s the link to give: https://www.givesendgo.com/LegendJohnson
Thank you, and may God bless you for your kindness and care.
—With love, Legend’s Grandparent, Joseph and Angie Ushinski
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.