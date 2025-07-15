Legal Fees for Stability and Safety

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $250
Hi friends and family,
Thank you for taking a moment to read this in full. It’s incredibly difficult for me to ask for help, but I’m currently facing challenges related to divorce, custody, and parenting that now require legal support — and I can’t do this alone.
Most of you know I’ve been doing everything I can to encourage respectful, consistent co-parenting for Paisley’s sake. Unfortunately, the legal system isn’t always simple or affordable — and it’s become clear that I need an attorney to finalize the divorce, establish custody, set boundaries, and make sure Paisley’s safety and emotional wellbeing are truly prioritized.
I’ve found a family law attorney who understands the situation and is aligned with Paisley’s needs. The retainer is $3,600, and as a full-time mom balancing work and school, I simply can’t manage that on my own — no matter how many extra odd jobs I try to pick up in the midst of everything else.
All donations will go directly toward securing legal representation and stabilizing things financially — not just for me, but for Paisley’s future. If you’re able to give — in any amount — it truly makes a difference. And if you can’t donate, your support, prayers, or private sharing of this link mean just as much.
Important: I do not have social media other than TikTok at this time, and I kindly ask that this link not be shared publicly or posted online. If you know someone who may want to help, please check with me first — especially if they live in or around Frankfort. I’m simply trying to protect myself and Paisley by keeping this private.
With love and gratitude,
Lauren ♥️
