Legal Fees for Stability and Safety

Hi friends and family,

Thank you for taking a moment to read this in full . It’s incredibly difficult for me to ask for help, but I’m currently facing challenges related to divorce, custody, and parenting that now require legal support — and I can’t do this alone.

Most of you know I’ve been doing everything I can to encourage respectful, consistent co-parenting for Paisley’s sake. Unfortunately, the legal system isn’t always simple or affordable — and it’s become clear that I need an attorney to finalize the divorce, establish custody, set boundaries, and make sure Paisley’s safety and emotional wellbeing are truly prioritized.

I’ve found a family law attorney who understands the situation and is aligned with Paisley’s needs. The retainer is $3,600, and as a full-time mom balancing work and school, I simply can’t manage that on my own — no matter how many extra odd jobs I try to pick up in the midst of everything else.

All donations will go directly toward securing legal representation and stabilizing things financially — not just for me, but for Paisley’s future. If you’re able to give — in any amount — it truly makes a difference. And if you can’t donate, your support, prayers, or private sharing of this link mean just as much.

Important : I do not have social media other than TikTok at this time, and I kindly ask that this link not be shared publicly or posted online. If you know someone who may want to help, please check with me first — especially if they live in or around Frankfort. I’m simply trying to protect myself and Paisley by keeping this private.





With love and gratitude,

Lauren ♥️