Justice for Lee & Jurich families SCOTUS appeal

Update! We have an anonymous donor who is willing to MATCH all donations moving forward!!!

And! With a few private donations via check, we have raised exactly $10K for the initial cert petition printing costs! THANK YOU!!! (We are praying for another $5-$10K for the actual SCOTUS appeal costs.)

This is a lawsuit appeal for ALL American families, children, and parental rights!!!

Hello, supporters! We're the Lee family, and we're seeking your help in our pursuit of justice for our family and the Jurich family. As you may know, we've been involved in a legal battle with the Poudre School District (Lee V. Poudre) and we're now taking our case to the Supreme Court.

Our dismissal was upheld by 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in April 2025 (as has happened with *every* case like ours.) But we’re thrilled to have standing in our case and very happy to have received a favorable concurrence. We're ready to file a cert. petition with SCOTUS. However, we can't do it without your help.

The initial filing costs for the Supreme Court are approximately $15,000, and we need support to cover these costs. We believe this case is of the utmost importance, and we're determined to see it through to the end.

We're not just fighting for ourselves; we're fighting for the rights of all families. We are continuing to stand up for ALL parental rights and protecting ALL children. The potential outcome of SCOTUS taking this case will benefit all Americans.

We've come so far and will keep fighting, but we need support. Your donation of any amount will bring us one step closer to justice for our families — and for the highest court’s decision on parental rights that will benefit us all. We're grateful for your support and your belief in our cause.

Please help us reach our goal of $20,000 by donating today. Our target date to have filing fees raised is July 4, 2025. (Any additional funds raised will be used to backpay attorneys and for travel to SCOTUS!)

Together, we will stand up for truth, transparency, protecting children, and safeguarding parental rights.



Thank you for your time and support! Blessings!

The Lee Family