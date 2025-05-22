Dad's Journey to Provide for Family





I'm Otha "Lee", a proud single father of three amazing kids. As a former US Marine and police officer, I've dedicated my life to serving my family and community. However, life threw me a curveball. 10 + years ago my ex-wife began struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Her illness led to a tumultuous situation, and despite my best efforts, I lost my job, home, and financial stability while caring for the children and their mom.





Despite the challenges, I've remained committed to providing a stable and loving home for the kids. I've been divorced for 3 years and recently I've been granted custody of the children. I've been working tirelessly to give them a better life. However, I need help to get back on my feet. I'm struggling to find a reliable job that pays enough to support my family. Me & the children are currently living in a temporary arrangement.





*Goal:*





With your support, I aim to:





1. Purchase a reliable used car to improve transportation and job prospects.

2. Rent a secure place for his family to live, providing a stable environment for his children.





*How You Can Help:*





Your contribution will bring me and the children closer to achieving our dream of a stable and loving home. Every donation, big or small, counts. I promises to keep you updated on our progress and I'm grateful for any amount you can give.





*Why It Matters:*





I know my story is a testament to the power of dedication and love. As a single father, I'm shouldering the responsibility of caring for my children, and your support will make a significant difference in their lives. By contributing to this campaign, you'll be helping a deserving family get back on their feet and build a brighter future.





Helping a Dedicated Dad and His 3 Kids Get Back on Their Feet