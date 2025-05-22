Campaign Image

Dad's Journey to Provide for Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $12,125

Total Raised:

 USD $875

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Otha Hargrove

Campaign funds will be received by Otha Hargrove

Dad's Journey to Provide for Family

Helping a Dedicated Dad and His 3 Kids Get Back on Their Feet

I'm Otha "Lee", a proud single father of three amazing kids. As a former US Marine and police officer, I've dedicated my life to serving my family and community. However, life threw me a curveball. 10 + years ago my ex-wife began struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Her illness led to a tumultuous situation, and despite my best efforts, I lost my job, home, and financial stability while caring for the children and their mom. 

Despite the challenges, I've remained committed to providing a stable and loving home for the kids. I've been divorced for 3 years and recently I've been granted custody of the children. I've been working tirelessly to give them a better life. However, I need help to get back on my feet. I'm struggling to find a reliable job that pays enough to support my family. Me & the children are currently living in a temporary arrangement.

*Goal:*

With your support, I aim to:

1. Purchase a reliable used car to improve transportation and job prospects.
2. Rent a secure place for his family to live, providing a stable environment for his children.

*How You Can Help:*

Your contribution will bring me and the children closer to achieving our dream of a stable and loving home. Every donation, big or small, counts. I promises to keep you updated on our progress and I'm grateful for any amount you can give.

*Why It Matters:*

I know my story is a testament to the power of dedication and love. As a single father, I'm shouldering the responsibility of caring for my children, and your support will make a significant difference in their lives. By contributing to this campaign, you'll be helping a deserving family get back on their feet and build a brighter future.

Recent Donations
Show:
Alison Thomas
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan Ivey
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Mikes Mom
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m praying for you and your family . God will provide

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Eugene Roberts
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you brother. Don’t you ever stop fighting.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you, brother. Jesus will help you through it!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo