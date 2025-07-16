Supporting a Nursing School Student

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $100
I am currently a nursing student at Baptist Health College Little Rock. I am in my last semester and graduate on December 13, 2025. I work full time as a manager at Sonic and a full time student! This semester I am not qualified to get any type of financial aid and I am having to pay completely out of pocket. If you’re able to donate anything, I am so appreciative. Nothing is too small! Thank you for your time!!
Good luck in your last semester!
