Supporting a Nursing School Student

Campaign created by Layla Whitted

I am currently a nursing student at Baptist Health College Little Rock. I am in my last semester and graduate on December 13, 2025. I work full time as a manager at Sonic and a full time student! This semester I am not qualified to get any type of financial aid and I am having to pay completely out of pocket. If you’re able to donate anything, I am so appreciative. Nothing is too small! Thank you for your time!!

Haileigh Cook
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck in your last semester!

