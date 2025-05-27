Restoring My Life

Hello, my name is Kayla Lovdahl, also known as Layla Jane/LJdetrans. At just 12 years old, I underwent a series of medical procedures, including hormone therapy and a bilateral mastectomy, as part of my gender transition. However, these procedures have left me with persistent nerve pain and have ruined my confidence. Additionally, I have been left with residual mammary glands that could potentially cause infection if I were to conceive a child. I am starting this campaign to raise funds for reconstructive surgery to remove these residual glands and restore my life to a sense of normalcy.

As a detransitioner, I have faced many challenges and have been through a lot in my young life. I was previously involved in litigation against Kaiser Permanente for two years, but the arbitrator decided to throw out my case on a basis of statute of limitations. I believe this was unfair and I am determined to find a solution to my situation.

I am reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help me raise the funds necessary for my reconstructive surgery. Your support would be invaluable to me and would help me to finally have the chance to live a life free from pain and discomfort.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Together, we can make a difference and help me to restore my life. #RestoringMyLife #GiveSendGo #Detransitioner #ReconstructiveSurgery