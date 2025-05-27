Restoring My Life

Goal:
Hello, my name is Kayla Lovdahl, also known as Layla Jane/LJdetrans. At just 12 years old, I underwent a series of medical procedures, including hormone therapy and a bilateral mastectomy, as part of my gender transition. However, these procedures have left me with persistent nerve pain and have ruined my confidence. Additionally, I have been left with residual mammary glands that could potentially cause infection if I were to conceive a child. I am starting this campaign to raise funds for reconstructive surgery to remove these residual glands and restore my life to a sense of normalcy.
As a detransitioner, I have faced many challenges and have been through a lot in my young life. I was previously involved in litigation against Kaiser Permanente for two years, but the arbitrator decided to throw out my case on a basis of statute of limitations. I believe this was unfair and I am determined to find a solution to my situation.
I am reaching out to the GiveSendGo community to help me raise the funds necessary for my reconstructive surgery. Your support would be invaluable to me and would help me to finally have the chance to live a life free from pain and discomfort.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting me. Together, we can make a difference and help me to restore my life. #RestoringMyLife #GiveSendGo #Detransitioner #ReconstructiveSurgery
All the best for your future!
Thank you lovely, for your bravery.
Best wishes!
The girl is amazing. She helps others avoid falling into the gender abyss. Shasta County CPS and Family Court judges remove children for mutilation and hormonal castration, using false "emotional abuse" allegations for misgendering. They hold families and children hostage simply because they can.
You're an incredibly brave girl, and I think things will change and you will get justice, but it's difficult to understand how a court could take this view. Praying that new laws are passed that will help all detransitioners.
Hope this helps a bit.
Best of luck
I'm deeply sorry to hear about the outcome of your legal fight. Your courage and resilience are truly inspiring, and I hope you know you're not alone. Please take care of yourself, and know that your voice still matters.
Prayers and best wishes for you. I pray for the day my daughter will desist as well. ❤️
