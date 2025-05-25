Lauren versus Omar

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $1,340
Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Neidigh
I asked Omar if he would do a charity swim race with me when I'm out in Los Angeles, and he agreed to race me in his mom's pool. He also wants me to arm wrestle, but I am going to make him arm wrestle with foam fingers. Winner gets 60% of the money to the charity of their choice, loser gets the other 40% for their charity. Omar is going with St. Jude's. I guess that's a noble cause. I picked the Shawn D. Delifus Foundation. Will link to both below.
https://shawnddelifus.com/about-us/
https://www.stjude.org/
Thanks for giving to those in need. I know it's after the race but sounds like it was a fun time. Keep up the good work and exposing truth!
Great collaboration Lauren and Omar! Thank you for using your platforms for good! So happy to be able to support.
Happy to see you both together & raising money for great causes. Love you both
I know you have already raced, but it is never too late to give to such worthy causes.
Happy to see two of my fav content creators together! Safe travels down under Lauren!
Congratulations to both of you! It’s fun to see both of you in the same place!!
Go Lauren Go!
Have fun!
Can’t wait to see the coverage!
Good Luck ♥️ STARCASM
Go Lauren!
Love you both. Have fun! All the best!! 😂😂
Y’all are awesome!! Thank you for all you both do for us!
Thanks for your hard work and compassion!
Happy to support.
