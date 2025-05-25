Campaign Image

Lauren versus Omar

 USD $500

 USD $1,340

Campaign created by Lauren Neidigh

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Neidigh

I asked Omar if he would do a charity swim race with me when I'm out in Los Angeles, and he agreed to race me in his mom's pool. He also wants me to arm wrestle, but I am going to make him arm wrestle with foam fingers. Winner gets 60% of the money to the charity of their choice, loser gets the other 40% for their charity. Omar is going with St. Jude's. I guess that's a noble cause. I picked the Shawn D. Delifus Foundation. Will link to both below.

https://shawnddelifus.com/about-us/

https://www.stjude.org/


JulesO-MN
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for giving to those in need. I know it's after the race but sounds like it was a fun time. Keep up the good work and exposing truth!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Great collaboration Lauren and Omar! Thank you for using your platforms for good! So happy to be able to support.

Aquinetta Floyd
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to see you both together & raising money for great causes. Love you both

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I know you have already raced, but it is never too late to give to such worthy causes.

MMT-PGH
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to see two of my fav content creators together! Safe travels down under Lauren!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations to both of you! It’s fun to see both of you in the same place!!

Justice For Clayton
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Lauren Go!

Leanne Birkmire
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Have fun!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Can’t wait to see the coverage!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck ♥️ STARCASM

MezzaD
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Go Lauren!

Irene M
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you both. Have fun! All the best!! 😂😂

Pat Collins
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Kathleen J
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

ViLo90
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Y’all are awesome!! Thank you for all you both do for us!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for your hard work and compassion!

SweetGillibean
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy to support.

