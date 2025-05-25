Lauren versus Omar

I asked Omar if he would do a charity swim race with me when I'm out in Los Angeles, and he agreed to race me in his mom's pool. He also wants me to arm wrestle, but I am going to make him arm wrestle with foam fingers. Winner gets 60% of the money to the charity of their choice, loser gets the other 40% for their charity. Omar is going with St. Jude's. I guess that's a noble cause. I picked the Shawn D. Delifus Foundation. Will link to both below.

https://shawnddelifus.com/about-us/

https://www.stjude.org/



