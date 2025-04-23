The Amazing Laura Newman Jones

If you didn’t already know, you would not have known she was sick. Her unbelievable ability to lay her life in the palms of her saviour was a true testament of a faith we all wish we could attain.

A solid group of friends with unconditional love for Laura contributed in their own selfless ways to help her through these past five years.

But no one more dedicated than her husband, Ron.

The constant, that is being the caregiver. Feeling tired and overwhelmed yet grateful at the same time, Ron’s un penetrable love for her gave him the courage and strength to be by her side until her transition to Glory.

We’re asking that you help in the amount which you are led to assist Ron with medical costs, end of (earthly) life expenses and Laura’s Celebration of Life service.

Please join our Celebration Service on Saturday, June 7th at 1:00 pm.

Joshua Springs Calvary Chapel, 57373 Joshua Ln, Yucca Valley, CA. 92284

