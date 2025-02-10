In Loving Memory of Laura Dalsky

Laura was a bright light to all who knew her and had a very generous heart. Although she went through a lot in her personal life, she was always full of joy and positive energy. She loved her family with all her heart, but most of all she loved the Lord and her faith was strong. She was a proud mother, a devoted wife, and a loving friend, and she will be very missed by all.

Laura did not have life insurance, so the family is accepting donations to help cover the cost of laying her to rest and having a celebration of life for her. Please consider donating to support the cost of laying Laura to rest and celebrating her wonderful life.





Please feel free to contact Meena Dalsky via call or text at (360)990-0319 or via mail at 1460 Cottman Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

On February 4th, Laura passed away unexpectedly at the hospital. She leaves behind her beloved husband of over 30 years, Carl, and two children, Meena and Dan.