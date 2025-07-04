Help Laura Bandy!

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $4,150
For those unaware, our beloved night hospital chaplain Laura Bandy recently suffered a fall on July 2nd and a significant fracture to her acetabulum. Ever the trooper, she crawled home and had a friend drive her to the hospital. Her surgery was a success, taking right at four hours, as there was a bit more clean up there than the surgeon initially thought from the CT scans.
Laura supports all the hosptial staff with her smiles, infectious laugh, and caring when we need it, not just patients and families. A true beacon on night shift and such a wonderfull and caring person.
Being out of work for a while is likely to create some income gap, so lets give back to the one who gives so much to everyone she meets who needs it!
GiveSendGo was chosen because 100% of the funds raised go to Laura. No taxes, no fees.
Hope you are healing fast!!!
5th floor loves you! Keeping you in my prayers!
You’re my favorite night shift chaplain! You are loved and hope you have a easy recovery!
Praying for you!
Sure hope you have a quick recovery with no complications!!! Love ya girl!
GL!
Hoping for a quick recovery!! 💛
So glad surgery is over, let’s get you recovered gf!! Sending you all positive energy🫶🏼
Get well soon!
Love you so much, Laura!
I love you Chaplin Laura!!! 🤟🏻💜🤟🏻
