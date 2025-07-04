Campaign Image

Help Laura Bandy!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $4,150

Campaign created by Elija Farquhar

Help Laura Bandy!

For those unaware, our beloved night hospital chaplain Laura Bandy recently suffered a fall on July 2nd and a significant fracture to her acetabulum. Ever the trooper, she crawled home and had a friend drive her to the hospital. Her surgery was a success, taking right at four hours, as there was a bit more clean up there than the surgeon initially thought from the CT scans.

Laura supports all the hosptial staff with her smiles, infectious laugh, and caring when we need it, not just patients and families. A true beacon on night shift and such a wonderfull and caring person.

Being out of work for a while is likely to create some income gap, so lets give back to the one who gives so much to everyone she meets who needs it!

GiveSendGo was chosen because 100% of the funds raised go to Laura. No taxes, no fees.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 days ago

Hope you are healing fast!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Liz Lux
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Priscilla Pando
$ 40.00 USD
6 days ago

5th floor loves you! Keeping you in my prayers!

Amanda Bruha
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Emma
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

You’re my favorite night shift chaplain! You are loved and hope you have a easy recovery!

Jourdan Thompson
$ 40.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Barb G
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Sure hope you have a quick recovery with no complications!!! Love ya girl!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

GL!

Marsy
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Hoping for a quick recovery!! 💛

Jess
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

So glad surgery is over, let’s get you recovered gf!! Sending you all positive energy🫶🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Get well soon!

Kayla Yowell
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you so much, Laura!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Lindsay Thunell
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I love you Chaplin Laura!!! 🤟🏻💜🤟🏻

Good Guys With Guns
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo