Ben Scott Mission Trip to Latvia

Ben will join a small team from the Bentonville Church of Christ and partner with a church from Pennsylvania and a team of Latvians to host a one-week camp called Camp Hope for Latvian orphans and foster children. The camp aims to help the kids experience God’s love and learn that they have a heavenly Father who cares for them. Through activities like horseback riding, swimming, and Bible classes about Jesus, the camp offers both fun and a message of hope.





This trip will be the first full week of July and conducted outside the capital of Riga, Latvia. Ben has raised some funding on his own, but any help, big or small, will not only assist him in his fundraising efforts, but allow you to participate in providing kids whose world has been turned upside down a much needed break of normalcy, love and hope.







