Larry’s fight for justice

Hey everyone !!! My name is Lawrence stackhouse. I was arrested on March 10 2021 for my participation at the capitol. On March 10 my life changed forever , a temporary manager at my work decided to call the FBI on me and let them know I was in Washington DC on January 6, due to all of this. I lost my job of 11 years at Boeing , job hunting has been a nightmare ever since . It took the courts 16 months to sentence me , I was sentenced 3 years probation , 90 days house arrest , 2 weeks imprisonment, and a 500$ fine, all for a PETTY misdemeanor. It took them 7 months to put me in jail , so I couldn’t officially job hunt until that was over because no place would hire me with a future prison sentence





The JAMES LITTLE case proved that I was Wrongfully sentenced, I was NOT supposed to received probation, houses arrest , and jail time , I was only supposed to get one or the other ,





Being wrongfully sentenced is the reason life has been so hard , I wouldn’t of had to wait 2 years to start my new job search if I was Sentenced properly













