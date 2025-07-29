Help Larry Live Safely and Comfortably

We’re reaching out with deep love and urgency to ask for your help in supporting Larry Stafford, a Vietnam veteran who is facing serious medical challenges. Your donation won’t just provide financial relief — it will directly contribute to creating a healthier, safer environment essential for his healing and comfort.

Larry served this country with honor during the Vietnam War, and he has lived every day since with the same sense of duty, humility, and unwavering faith. He’s the kind of man who never asks for help — the kind who gives everything to others and believes in showing strength even through the hardest times. But right now, he needs us. And we need you.

His health has taken a sharp turn, and his current living conditions are no longer suitable for the medical care and comfort he urgently needs. Basic things like mobility, access to medical equipment, and a clean, peaceful space have become critical to his recovery and well-being. With your support, we can make necessary improvements — things like home modifications, a working HVAC unit, and essentials to provide a sanitary living environment — that will give him the dignity and comfort he deserves.

This isn’t just about medical care. It’s about giving back to someone who gave so much — to his country, to his family, and to everyone around him. He’s lived his life as a quiet hero: a man of deep character, unwavering strength, and enduring faith. He’s the best, most humble man I’ve ever known.

Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a real impact. Together, we can give him the environment he needs to heal, to rest, and to feel surrounded by the same love and support he’s always given so freely.

Thank you for your kindness and compassion — and for helping us take care of a man who’s taken care of so many.