Help the Lares Family After Catastrophic Injury

On Sunday February 2nd, 2025 Damon Lares suffered a catastrophic injury while warming up with his adult league hockey team. Damon had recently started playing hockey to be able to bond with and help his son Winston, an excellent player in the 10U house league and just a sweet kid.

During warm-ups before the game, Damon and his teammate bumped into each other. Damon fell awkwardly, fracturing his neck. He and Winston always went to practice and games together. Sadly, little Winston witnessed his dad's injury.

Damon was taken by ambulance to the emergency room and was eventually stabilized and moved to the Neuro ICU. He had surgery on February 4th and we're waiting to see to what extent he's able to heal and if his mobility will be permanently affected. He's currently able to walk but has lost some use of his hands and arms.



Damon's has a wife and 2 small children. The family is facing incredible challenges as a result of this tragedy and the local hockey community would like to help as much as possible. Any donation would help this sweet family through this devastating time.



Administrative Notes: This fundraiser is being organized by Winston's hockey coach with permission from the family. All proceeds will be given directly to them to be used for whatever they need regarding medical or family expenses. With permission, I will provide updates as I receive them. If the family would like to take over control of this campaign I will hand it over. At this time they have much more critical tasks to handle so I offered to run it.

