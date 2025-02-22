Laptop needed for a college student

Hi everyone! I am helping Bryan Michael Rochester raise money for a laptop needed for his college courses. He will also need Microsoft office and a laptop bag. $1,000 is approximately what he will need. I will also help him get a printer and supplies headphones etc to study well.

Bryan is attending Grossmont College in San Diego currently and is planning to attend SDSU in the near future.

From Bryan-Bryan Michael Rochester

I have OCD ADHD and PTSD which makes studying difficult. I already have majored in religious studies which is why I'll be aiming for a bachelor's then a master's next.

Currently a Grossmont student. When I started this journey I decided to go with the cheap laptop because I was not aware of where I was heading and now I find myself in need of a new laptop with better technology.

I am hoping to be able to transfer to SDSU by the end of the year it is honestly surprising that I find myself now with that option being a special needs student has always been challenging in classes.

I find ways to relax with my hobby of photography- Bryan Michael Rochester

Let’s get this young man the computer he needs for college!







