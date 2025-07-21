Langston to State Track Meet

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Kayla Cupples
We always appreciate everyone’s support over the years for Langston’s sports. He has a true passion & dedication for what he does. He has qualified for State on his track team & we are looking to raise funds to get him there! He will be competing in College Station in 2 weeks July 31st - August 3rd. Thank you again for your support!
Good Luck!
Go get’em Langston! Good luck!
