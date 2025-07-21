Campaign Image

Langston to State Track Meet

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $500

Campaign created by Kayla Cupples

Campaign funds will be received by Kayla Cupples

Langston to State Track Meet

We always appreciate everyone’s support over the years for Langston’s sports. He has a true passion & dedication for what he does. He has qualified for State on his track team & we are looking to raise funds to get him there! He will be competing in College Station in 2 weeks July 31st - August 3rd. Thank you again for your support!

Recent Donations
Aunt Mary Ann
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Good Luck!

Tom Cupples
$ 400.00 USD
1 hour ago

LaTrisia Herd
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Go get’em Langston! Good luck!

