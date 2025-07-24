2nd Annual Laney's Love Blood Drive

On October 1, 2023, nine year old Laney Small, of Greenwood, IN, experienced a severe post‑tonsillectomy hemorrhage. Her significant loss required a blood transfusion. While processing her own trauma, Laney decided she wanted to help others who may experience blood loss or similar medical crises. Laney’s Love was established as a means to raise awareness and to give back while spreading love. Please share with family, friends, and community members so that patients like Laney have the blood products they need to thrive. Help us to beat last year’s 28 units collected (84 patient lives impacted)!

Along with blood donations, Laney's Love is raising funds to support the Riley Cheer Guild. These donations will go to that.