2nd Annual Laney's Love Blood Drive

Goal:

 USD $250

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Jason Small

On October 1, 2023, nine year old Laney Small, of Greenwood, IN, experienced a severe post‑tonsillectomy hemorrhage. Her significant loss required a blood transfusion. While processing her own trauma, Laney decided she wanted to help others who may experience blood loss or similar medical crises. Laney’s Love was established as a means to raise awareness and to give back while spreading love. Please share with family, friends, and community members so that patients like Laney have the blood products they need to thrive. Help us to beat last year’s 28 units collected (84 patient lives impacted)!

Along with blood donations, Laney's Love is raising funds to support the Riley Cheer Guild. These donations will go to that. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Carole Miller
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Congrats on your great idea.

Jen
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Aaron Mull
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Incredible work, Laney! Glad we could support in some small way!

Grammy
$ 75.00 USD
1 day ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

