Fighting for Landon White:

Our son, Landon Taylor White, a bright, respectful, and talented 12-year-old who was arrested at school last week with no parent present and coursed to sign an admission of guilt to a crime he did not commit. Since this incident, he has endured harassment, public school shaming by staff members, removal from athletics, and a major disruption to his academic life. The emotional toll has shook us and has been overwhelming—for Landon and our entire family.

The fight to get justice comes with steep legal fees. The attorney he will be working with came highly recommended and trusted from a close friend that Landon has grew up playing football and AAU basketball with over the past few years. We are needing to take action quick- timing on this is sensitive due to payment needed for his attorney to get things in place immediately.

Every dollar you give will go directly towards his criminal defense attorney and case who will take action in helping Landon reclaim his voice, restore his dignity, get all charges dropped and allow him to heal and live a normal life that he deserves.

Please stand with us. Help us fight for truth, healing, and hope.🙏

#HopeforLandon





