Together in Grief Lance Aaron Pearce Final Journey

On April 10th, my baby cousin Lance Aaron Pearce at just 16 years old passed away. It was a very sudden and unexpected tragedy, and like a lot families we were not prepared for the emotional and financial impact of it all. Right now we are in need of help to give him the funeral/memorial he deserves. All of the donations will go towards the funeral/memorial, helping his eldest brother make it to the service from out of state, as well as helping his older brother during this grieving process. Lance was truly such a special soul, to know him was to love him. He had the most humble and gracious spirit. If God lays it on your heart to give we will forever be thankful and we ask everyone to please hold our family in your prayers during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, you are not alone. You are loved and you are wanted. Please reach out to a family member, friend, or the Suicide Crisis Center of North Texas. 24-7 crisis line: 214-828-1000.