Lakota's Surgery

Lakota Sioux is the pinnacle of what a Rottweiler should be - even though he is a rescue. One of the best-built rottie's I've ever seen, watching him run and play is impressive as he's started to learn to be a dog. But things have not always been this way for the two-year old... "Kota" as he's normally called, was kept mostly in a kennel for the first year of his life, so not only did he not get the attention, affection, and training every dog should get (especially the training needed to have a well-balanced and behaved working dog), but his bones and muscles never got a chance to develop as they should. His mom, Kellie, has given this boy an amazing life since rescuing him; she has worked him through some episodes of biting, learning to play with other dogs, basic obedience, professional training, and more love than most people give their dogs.

Kellie and her husband are two of the most giving people I have ever met. Kellie has volunteered in La Pine, Oregon for multiple community events and organizations every year for 20+ years, and has only had to stop recently due to a shoulder surgery - and if you knew this girl you'd know she's going crazy not being able to work and volunteer. There have been times when Kellie would cook a bunch of food (really good food), then put it in food trays and deliver it every night to several of her friends, acquaintances, and anyone else she ever came across that needed - I know, because I was one of them. Kellie's husband has always been willing to help however he can, whether it is building a deck for you, a set for the community play, or showing up with his truck and trailer when you needed it. However, due to shoulder surgery and the life of a union worker, they need our help with something big.

Lakota Sioux has been showing and acting with a lot of pain, and recently it seems to have gotten worse. Upon a costly examination, the Vet said Kota has a slipped disc and severe hip dysplasia, causing his left side hip to dislocate on a regular basis. All of us in this house hear his random whimpers and whining out of no where, and have seen it go out on him even while just walking - to say it's heartbreaking to watch this pup just learn to be a pup, and then watch it deteriorate so quickly doesn't come close to how it feels. One option would be lifelong medication, and likely only a marginal increase in quality of life. Another option would be bi-weekly Chiropractor visits for several months, and medication - again, with only slightly better hope of giving this pupper a better life. The next (and best) option is a 6-8 thousand dollar surgery, and due to the aforementioned financial circumstances, is not possible without help. The last, and worst option, is to put him down. Kota's quality of life has already deteriorated so quickly, it would not be fair to make him live in ever-increasing extreme pain. Having had to put my babygirl down almost two years ago because I didn't have the money for her cancer surgery was the worst thing I've been through, and I'm still not over it - I am asking for help in making sure this amazing family does not have to go through that, and to help this boy have the life he deserved since birth.

1% of the total brought in from this campaign will be donated back to GiveSendGo for their amazing idea, work, and hearts, and there is a 3% fee from the third-party processor for each donation. This campaign is asking for up to $10,000 to cover the cost of the surgery, have a buffer for that cost, and medication and care after surgery.

We've all seen these types of platforms be used for beautiful and horrible things, let's try and make another beautiful thing happen...



