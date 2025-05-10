Pakistani Church & Community Relief Fund

The fighting is less than two miles from my friend’s home/church in Lahore, Pakistan. Pastor Shahzad Saddique is such a man of God. He has a very small home. The upper level is the church. The basement is where he lives. Right now he has 18 people living there (him, his wife, their five children, 7 orphans (whom he considers his own children), and a family of four who had to leave their home when their roof collapsed). He is a humble man who’s motto is “I am zero. God is the Hero.” He and the community around him are extremely poor. He doesn’t want to leave because the family of God is his family and he feels responsible for them. As Paul the apostle wrote in Philippians 1:7, he holds them in his heart.

So because of the fighting, they are in desperate need of food. Please, please, please pray for them and our extended body of Christ. For all who are believers in Christ, they are your family too. It’s not too hard for me to picture how it would be if we were being attacked since the Air Force base isn’t too far from here.

So please, everyone, pray!

Anyone who feels led by the Holy Spirit can give here. But please, only give, if you feel led by the Lord to do so after prayerful consideration.

Because Pastor Shahzad doesn’t have a bank account I had to list myself as the beneficiary. Then I’ll wire him the donations. However, I will be completely transparent and absolutely show proof of money sent to him by uploading a screenshot to FB.





Thank you!!