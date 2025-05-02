Lahaina Maui Wildfire Help Needed!





Hello, my name is Amber and I am reaching out to you in my time of need. As a resident of Lahaina, Hawaii, I recently lost my home, car, and belongings due to a wildfire that swept through our community. Tragically, I also lost two family members in the blaze. Despite the devastation, I am determined to keep our family's land in Lahaina hands and preserve our multigenerational legacy.

To do so, I am humbly asking for your help in navigating this difficult time. I am working three jobs to keep my head above water, but it is proving to be a challenge. The settlement for the fire has been in court for almost two years, and we have yet to receive a penny. As a result, I must pay taxes on the land to avoid losing it, as well as replace the many things we lost and care for our pets who we safely rescued from the flames.

Your generosity will go a long way in helping me overcome this adversity and rebuild my life. Any amount, big or small, is greatly appreciated and will bring me one step closer to achieving my goal. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting me during this challenging time.

Mahalo nui loa (thank you very much),

Amber