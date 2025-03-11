Campaign Image

Helping Sponsor LNP & Family

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $183

Campaign created by LaNativePatriot

Helping Sponsor LNP & Family

Full time Husband, Father, and sole provider for the Household. Building The Patriots Prayer Network while working a full time Job as a Tire Tech.; Taking every opportunity I can to help the working American voice be heard. 

Already out of "vacation" pay, but flying to the East Coast to be on a large Podcast to hopefully spread the word about our network, The Native American's Guardians Association, and more! 

Any Donations will cover costs of living while I miss hours at my full time Job. Thank you for the support and the opportunities YOU all have granted me, I pray I can represent you well!

Tribe of Patriots!!

Recent Donations
Show:
RugbyIke
$ 20.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Godspeed, brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
35 minutes ago

Enjoy the posts.

Vicki O
$ 100.00 USD
51 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 53.00 USD
56 minutes ago

Good Luck Patriot!!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo