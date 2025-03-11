Helping Sponsor LNP & Family

Full time Husband, Father, and sole provider for the Household. Building The Patriots Prayer Network while working a full time Job as a Tire Tech.; Taking every opportunity I can to help the working American voice be heard.

Already out of "vacation" pay, but flying to the East Coast to be on a large Podcast to hopefully spread the word about our network, The Native American's Guardians Association, and more!

Any Donations will cover costs of living while I miss hours at my full time Job. Thank you for the support and the opportunities YOU all have granted me, I pray I can represent you well!

Tribe of Patriots!!