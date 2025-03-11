Helping Sponsor LNP & Family

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $183
Full time Husband, Father, and sole provider for the Household. Building The Patriots Prayer Network while working a full time Job as a Tire Tech.; Taking every opportunity I can to help the working American voice be heard.
Already out of "vacation" pay, but flying to the East Coast to be on a large Podcast to hopefully spread the word about our network, The Native American's Guardians Association, and more!
Any Donations will cover costs of living while I miss hours at my full time Job. Thank you for the support and the opportunities YOU all have granted me, I pray I can represent you well!
Tribe of Patriots!!
Godspeed, brother!
Enjoy the posts.
Good Luck Patriot!!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.