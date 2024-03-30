the DON’T BE AFRAID FUND

Incarcerated women are at ground zero in the battle for our existence as women. They are harassed and assaulted by staff and predatory males who use gender self ID to transfer into women’s prisons. They are subjected to medical abuse and institutional neglect. Their civil rights are violated daily and the most difficult part of this is the fear. The fear of losing it all if you stand up for yourself is crippling. Their fears are valid. They have watched women lose parole grants for standing up for themselves. It takes a lot of time and effort to build trust with women who have been broken and abandoned in the biggest female human rights crisis of our lives. Please help us cover the costs that come with regular communication and trust building with incarcerated women in California and beyond. We are offering all the help we can give to our sisters in America’s federal prisons as well, where there is no one to tell when your limited rights are being trampled on. We need your help to continue to advocate for them. We need help covering the costs of traveling to attend hearings, postage for mail outs and newsletters, taking days to drive to courthouses to file paperwork for resentencing petitions, filing writs, speaking at en banc hearings, spending hours on the phone fact checking, and finding and hiring defense teams for our sisters with the most severe cases. In those situations, we need to be able to support them by connecting them with the best possible legal representation we can find. Thank you. We appreciate every contribution. Donations of time and expertise are just as valuable as money and are most welcome.