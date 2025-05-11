Albania Mission Trip

Join Lindsey on a life-changing mission trip to Albania this July! 🌟

As a member of our church's gospel partners, we're excited to announce an incredible opportunity to serve in Albania from July 18th to 28th. Our team, led by Jeremiah, will help with the provided classes to teach English and other vital life skills to the local community. 📚👩‍🎓

But that's not all! We're also aiming to raise $3500 to cover the costs of the trip, including flights, food, and accommodation. 💰👉 Your contribution will help us make a lasting impact in the lives of the people we serve. 🌈

The deadline to pay is July 6th, 2025, so don't wait to join us on this unforgettable adventure! ⏰ Let's make a difference together and share the love of Christ with those in need. 💕

Thank you for your generosity and support! 🙏🏼 #MissionTrip #Albania #GospelPartners #Serve #LoveInAction