Concerned Citizens Of Lower Providence Legal Fight

Raised:
USD $5,420
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Rittenhouse
The Concerned Citizens of Lower Providence are asking for your help to raise money to best protect the interests of the residents of Lower Providence.
Please consider donating. No amount is too big or to small
All funds will be used for legal representation
Transparency of all expenses will be made public upon the conclusion of representation.
