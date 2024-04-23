Concerned Citizens Of Lower Providence Legal Fight

Raised:

 USD $5,420

Campaign created by Joseph Rittenhouse

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Rittenhouse

Concerned Citizens Of Lower Providence Legal Fight

The Concerned Citizens of Lower Providence are asking for your help to raise money to best protect the interests of the residents of Lower Providence.

Please consider donating. No amount is too big or to small

All funds will be used for legal representation
Transparency of all expenses will be made public upon the conclusion of representation.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Give em hell!

Emily Schaible
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Patti Tabor
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mike and Maureen Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

John and Jennifer Kavash
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for continuing this battle.

