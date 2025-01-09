Campaign Image

Supporting Lauren and Michelle

Raised:

 USD $4,735

Campaign created by David Abrahamian

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Abrahamian

Supporting Lauren and Michelle

Dear friends and family, 

Lauren and her partner, Michelle, lost their home today (1/8/2025) in the Eaton Fire in Altadena. Lauren lost her car, also. So many of you have asked how you can help. Thank you so much for your generosity! Please help if you can to send them some money to take care of some immediate needs while they figure out where they will live next.  Thank you so much!

Recent Donations
Show:
Rick Nancy
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Trying to help

Mike and Paige Zawislak
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Mary and Jeff Dyrhaug
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for peace and comfort for you. XOXO

Tim
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Jane and Mike
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

We are praying for you during this tough time!!

Cathy and Drei Michels
$ 150.00 USD
3 days ago

We are so grateful that you all made it out safely! We pray that this will help you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

We love and support you through this! Please let us know what more we can do. L&D

Mary Steiner
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending you prayers you both heal. So grateful you are both safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Kitty Shimpach
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers to you!

Amanda Paa
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending love and comfort as you go through this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending lots of love and strength your way! Much love Elizabeth and Ben

Teri Ralph
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Diana Carrillo
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Kristy
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you!

Laurie Herr
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Gaylan Herr
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Lois Backlund
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Lauren, I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you & all the victims of those horrible fires. My prayers for you & Michelle

Bret
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo