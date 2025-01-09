Supporting Lauren and Michelle

Raised:
USD $4,735
Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Abrahamian
Dear friends and family,
Lauren and her partner, Michelle, lost their home today (1/8/2025) in the Eaton Fire in Altadena. Lauren lost her car, also. So many of you have asked how you can help. Thank you so much for your generosity! Please help if you can to send them some money to take care of some immediate needs while they figure out where they will live next. Thank you so much!
Trying to help
Praying for peace and comfort for you. XOXO
We are praying for you during this tough time!!
We are so grateful that you all made it out safely! We pray that this will help you both!
We love and support you through this! Please let us know what more we can do. L&D
Sending you prayers you both heal. So grateful you are both safe.
Prayers to you!
Sending love and comfort as you go through this difficult time.
Sending lots of love and strength your way! Much love Elizabeth and Ben
Praying for you!
Lauren, I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you & all the victims of those horrible fires. My prayers for you & Michelle
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.