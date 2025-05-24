Summer Travel

Hello, my name is Ja’Kyla.

I’m a 6’1” post player with KC Dream Basketball, and I’m working hard to pursue my dream of playing Division 1 college basketball.





This summer, I’ve been given the amazing opportunity to travel with my team to two major exposure tournaments — one in Louisville, Kentucky and the other in Chicago, Illinois, both happening in July. These events are crucial for me to be seen by college coaches and to take the next step toward my goals.





To make this dream a reality, my family and I could really use your support. We’ve set up a GiveSendGo account to help cover the expenses, which include rental cars, lodging, and meals for myself, my mom, and my little brother.





Any donation, big or small, would mean the world to us.

Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me chase my dream.





With gratitude,

Ja’Kyla



