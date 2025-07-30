Help Kyle Jenkins get his smile back

Please Help My Husband Get His Smile Back





Hey everyone,

I’m opening up about something really close to our hearts. My amazing husband, Kyle, needs oral surgery to fix some serious dental issues that are making life tough for him. This isn’t just about teeth but about helping him eat without pain, talk without worrying, and feel good about his smile again.

This surgery will make a huge difference. Stopping his dental problems from getting worse, ease the constant discomfort he’s been dealing with, and honestly, just let him live better and longer with our family. Plus, it’ll give him a big confidence boost to smile without feeling shy, which means so much to me.

The thing is, we can’t cover the cost on our own right now. It’s a lot, and we’re reaching out to you for help. Even a few dollars would mean the world to get Kyle this surgery. We’ve set up a Givesendgo page to make it super easy to chip in. Your support, prayers, or even just sharing this post would be huge for us. We’re so grateful for you all and hope you can help us give Kyle a healthier, happier future.





Love,

Kristina & Kyle Jenkins



