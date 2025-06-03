This month I will be traveling with a group from First Baptist Church in Fulton, MO to Juarez, Mexico for the Casas por Cristo (Houses for Christ) missions program. This program builds safe and sound homes for families in need as a means for local pastors to enter into communities and spread the love of Jesus Christ by serving.

I ask you to prayerfully consider becoming part of this trip by donating to support my journey there as I take a week to go and help build a home for a family less fortunate than most any you’d meet in the USA. Thank you for your time.

More info on the Casas organization: https://casasporcristo.org/