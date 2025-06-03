Goal:
USD $150
Raised:
USD $160
Campaign funds will be received by Kyle Johnson
This month I will be traveling with a group from First Baptist Church in Fulton, MO to Juarez, Mexico for the Casas por Cristo (Houses for Christ) missions program. This program builds safe and sound homes for families in need as a means for local pastors to enter into communities and spread the love of Jesus Christ by serving.
I ask you to prayerfully consider becoming part of this trip by donating to support my journey there as I take a week to go and help build a home for a family less fortunate than most any you’d meet in the USA. Thank you for your time.
More info on the Casas organization: https://casasporcristo.org/
Mat 7:24-25 Kyle, the house you are building will be a house of love. Build it & let God fill it with His presence. Father, thank you for creating a space in Juarez where your people can rest in your love. We look forward to this Shiloh. Please use this space to demonstrate what it looks like to lead from a place of rest. Thank you for this place where your body will be edified with peace. Amen.
