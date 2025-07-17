Going To Bible School in South Korea!

This fall (September 15th) I have the exciting opportunity to attend Word of Life Bible Institute (WOLBI for short) on Jeju Island, South Korea for a whole year! Word of Life’s mission is to raise up the next generation of young people, training them in the Word of God, and giving them a biblical foundation for the rest of their life.

During my year at WOLBI, I will be attending full time Bible classes studying through the Bible. We will go through the Bible nearly three times with theology classes, Bible survey classes, and weekly classes from guest professors from all around the World. During the year we will also be taking a mission trip to Thailand and a trip to the historic lands from the Bible in Israel. We will also be serving in different ministry events throughout the year in Jeju itself. We will do local church ministry, monthly outreach events, sports ministry, music ministry, and summer and winter camps. These are great opportunities for us to reach young people in Korea (and elsewhere) who are increasingly rejecting faith in Christ, and show them the life that we have in Jesus.

My personal goal and hope during this year is to deepen my faith and understand how to use and live it out in this rapidly changing world. I want to not only understand the Word of God better, but also be able to defend it, preach it and live by it every day. This is a great opportunity for me to leave behind the comforts I have while staying here in Missoula, and do something that requires me to put my full faith and trust in God. Ultimately, I hope to be able to use the things I learn while attending WOLBI, to spread the gospel and find out how what God has gifted me with fits into all of that. I don’t know yet what God’s purpose for my life is, but I believe this opportunity not only steers me in the right direction, but also takes me a massive step forward towards living out what I am called to do.

For me, this is a huge, life changing commitment and I’m very excited for all it will bring! That being said, it is not something that is easy for me to do on my own. And that’s where you come in! Unfortunately, because of the time commitment, language barrier and difficulty getting a work visa, we are unable to work while attending WOLBI. That means I won’t be able to pay for the school while I’m there (as one would typically do). Because of that I have a lot of money to raise in order to go and I would appreciate anything you are able to give to support me. Whether that’s financially and/or in prayer I am grateful for all of it. Thank you all so much for your commitment and investment in me spiritually over the years. If it wasn’t for you guys and your investment in my life, I would not be able to do this!