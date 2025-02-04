Help Kyle Share the Gospel in Liberia

I am so excited to embark on my first mission trip to Africa, specifically to Monrovia, Liberia, where our team will serve with our sister church, New Creation Church On The Rock. I will have the opportunity to preach, teach, and serve within the local community both in the city and surrounding villages. One of the highlights of this trip for me will be assisting with the graduation ceremony of the inaugural class of GCA Liberia, where I’ve been serving as an online facilitator for the Global Christian Academy. Through this ministry, I have already established relationships with brothers and sisters in Liberia and I cannot wait to meet them in person.

This trip will also include specific ministry to encourage men, women, and children, focusing on discipleship, spiritual growth, and developing a deeper love for God. This is necessary because Liberia does face some serious challenges and we want to provide hope rooted in Jesus Christ. Our goal is to help the people of Liberia grow in their faith, creating lasting change in their lives. We want to see individuals engaged, equipped, empowered, and encouraged to do God’s will on this Earth, and through this we will see souls saved and families growing in discipleship.

While the spiritual rewards are great, the financial costs of this trip are significant. I am seeking donations to cover travel expenses, including airfare, immunizations, living accommodations, food, and transportation. I truly believe that your support will not only help us on our immediate mission but will also produce fruit that pleases God for years to come. Your contribution makes a difference, so please prayerfully consider supporting the cause. We often spend money on things with no real return, but sowing into this mission trip will directly impact the growth of God’s kingdom around the world. Thank you for your consideration!





God bless you,

Kyle