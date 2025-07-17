Krystals Transportation and Lodging

In 2010, I was diagnosed with a rhabdoid meningioma. They did a craniotomy and removed as much of the tumor as they could. In 2011, I had radiation to the brain. I was given a prognosis of 3 years, but most people given the diagnosis are elderly. It wasn’t until 2017 that we noticed a change in the size of the tumors on the cranial nerves, and subsequently, did a session of Gamma Knife surgery. At that time, they also saw tumors in my cervical spine, so they started monitoring those. In 2020, I had a second recurrence of growth of my brain tumors and had another Gamma Knife surgery. In 2024, we noticed the tumors on my C7 were enlarging. The most recent scan also showed enlargement.

I am having Radiation treatments 2.5 hours away from home. For 6.5 weeks, treatments will be Monday through Friday. I will be going back and forth to Rochester on the weekends. For one week, I have to stay in an hotel while I wait to get into the Hope Lodge. Scott is the only one working a full time job. I created my business II Krafty to keep me busy during the week.

I appreciate any and all support. I’m grateful for your help. Thank you!