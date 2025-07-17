Krystals Transportation and Lodging

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,035
Campaign funds will be received by Krystal Plomedahl
In 2010, I was diagnosed with a rhabdoid meningioma. They did a craniotomy and removed as much of the tumor as they could. In 2011, I had radiation to the brain. I was given a prognosis of 3 years, but most people given the diagnosis are elderly. It wasn’t until 2017 that we noticed a change in the size of the tumors on the cranial nerves, and subsequently, did a session of Gamma Knife surgery. At that time, they also saw tumors in my cervical spine, so they started monitoring those. In 2020, I had a second recurrence of growth of my brain tumors and had another Gamma Knife surgery. In 2024, we noticed the tumors on my C7 were enlarging. The most recent scan also showed enlargement.
I am having Radiation treatments 2.5 hours away from home. For 6.5 weeks, treatments will be Monday through Friday. I will be going back and forth to Rochester on the weekends. For one week, I have to stay in an hotel while I wait to get into the Hope Lodge. Scott is the only one working a full time job. I created my business II Krafty to keep me busy during the week.
I appreciate any and all support. I’m grateful for your help. Thank you!
Thinking of you Krystal & the Plomedahl Family during this time. Prayers for you treatment 🙏🏼
We are praying for you honey!! You are so strong!! Stay strong and let you faith be as strong if not stronger.. If you need anything let me know. Sending healing ❤️🩹 thoughts your way… The Martins (Nicki)
Krystal, Scott and Family- I pray for You All that God is by your side and will lead you to good health. Hugs to All of you! ❤️
Prayers for strength and healing!!!
You got this!🥰
Prayers and best wishes for you, Krystal.
You've got this! Sending prayers for healing and for the steady hands of your doctors.
July 17th, 2025
Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us during this time. I don’t know where we would be without your support! I stopped driving back and forth a while ago. The nurse says that since I have had radiation before, the body remembers and makes me tired sooner. The Hope Lodge has been wonderful and I’m so glad they are here for all of us.
I will be at Ashley for the Arts right after treatment ends. I signed up for the booth decorating contest, and I didn’t know what to do at first. I thought long and hard and decided to go with the “No One Fights Alone” theme. I started making decorations for it last weekend, and had some extra paper. I am having the Hope Lodge guests and staff write on the back of them and I will turn them into bookmarks. I ordered purple awareness ribbons, and donations over $20 will enter you for a chance to win a wreath made by me, while I am at the Hope Lodge. I am raising funds to give back to the Hope Lodge. They primarily run on donations and volunteers, so everything helps. The people I meet along the way are wonderful, caring and understanding. You don’t realize you need those people when things get rough. I also have a poster being signed by my care staff and people who are supporting me down here. There are so many people involved, we truly never fight alone.
💜
June 9th, 2025
Just got the results back from my original tumor biopsy and it is now classified as a Grade 1 instead of Grade 3.
TL:DR
After my appointment with neurosurgery, they decided that they wanted to see if my original brain tumor, removed in 2010, was truly in fact a WHO grade 3 since classifications changed in 2021. They have kept the tumor in frozen storage since then.
We have found that it is now classified as a Grade 1 instead of a 3, but there is rhabdoid morphology (which is why they classified it as a 3 in 2010). That means that the tumor is more benign than they thought, but it isn’t as benign as a true Grade 1. Treatment consists of surgery or radiation. They have also done genetic testing on the tumor to see what mutations are there. They have discovered a mutation that is highly related to breast cancer and poor prognosis with tumor progression in breast cancer. In 2010, Dr Link told us that my tumor was closely related to breast cancer and with my mom’s history, we started monitoring yearly since then.
The original plan with radiation therapy (when they thought it was Grade 3) was 33 days of radiation. They called me this morning and told me that they wanted to do 5 days of SBRT instead of the 6.5 weeks. I then asked about the mutation and the NP didn’t know the answer to that. She said she would be in contact with the radiation oncologist and ask what his thoughts were. I recieved a message back that he wants to do 33 days with higher dosing than I recieved in 2011.
Always do research and advocate for yourself and others if you have the opportunity. Ask questions. I’m so glad I asked. Though I don’t look forward to a longer treatment, this is the best move to be made against this to not have to worry about it as much. If you have questions for me, I’ll always try my best to answer. 💜
