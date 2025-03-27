Kristine's Time Off Work for Knee Replacement

Hey. This is very humbling for me...

Today I'm trying not to lose my car. I have exhausted all my sick/vacation leave. And I receive only $346/week on short term disability. I have to wait until June to make surgery plans in order to try to lose a bit more weight. Then I'll have 3-6 months recovery time after surgery - probably September or October until I can return to work. Dr Reister from Albert Lea Mayo Clinic is wonderful. He says I should be able to return to work after knee replacement surgery. Right now, I have $85. I have car insurance due Friday, March 28, for $345. I will have my car repossessed Monday if I do not keep my insurance current. I tried to get a lower payment, make a payment plan, and even tried a different insurance company with no luck. I also have a car payment April 5th for $280 (It's every 2 weeks). If I could get through the next few months, I will be back on track by the end of the year. I would be so grateful for any help. Even prayers or words of support. Thank you. Thank you so much.