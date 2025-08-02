Help Us Heal Our Home

A sudden and previously unknown mold outbreak forced Ethan, Kylie and there three young children (under age 4) to leave there home. The pets had to leave also. Since the purchase of this home in December 2024 there dreams have been broken from hidden dangerous and costly major electrical issues, plumbing issues, ceiling colapse, and now a major and dangerous mold outbreak from poor workmanship and leaks in the basement. The mold issues forced a complete tearout of the basement (2 bedrooms, family room, utility) and the main floor bathroom, bath and shower. Many memories had to be thrown away, and both furnature and memories burned. I

n just a few days they will be allowed back into there home and the sealing, and building efforts will begin. There is no insurance that covers any of this, and hiring contractors to do the work is simply out of reach financially. Mold removal and treatment cost nearly $10,000, and it is unclear how much sealing and rebuilding will cost. Please consider helping this young family with this tragic start to a dream.

The costs have mounted too, far beyond what we could've imagined when first setting eyes on the empty shell of a home—a home where we hoped our children would grow up safe and happy, making their own cherished memories in these very rooms.

Every little bit helps us get closer to wiping away this disaster with kindness and generosity from our community. So please, let's come together—prayers answered not just by faith but also through action. Let’s rekindle their hope one step at a time until they stand triumphant over these trying times, back in the heart of their cherished home. ❤️

For more details and updates on how you can assist this family, please follow the link below or contact me directly.